Saturday, February 17, 2024
Silenced dream

February 17, 2024
The denial of education for Af­ghan girls, particularly those who sought refuge in Pakistan, is a matter of grave concern. Ac­cess to education is a fundamental right, and its denial not only per­petuates cycles of poverty but also undermines the broader princi­ples of equality and justice. I urge the relevant authorities to ad­dress this issue promptly, ensur­ing that educational opportunities are provided for all, irrespective of their displacement or national­ity. Education is not only a tool for personal development but also a key factor in rebuilding societies. 

SARA MUHAMMAD ALI, 

Karachi

