Silenced dream

The denial of education for Afghan girls, particularly those who sought refuge in Pakistan, is a matter of grave concern. Access to education is a fundamental right, and its denial not only perpetuates cycles of poverty but also undermines the broader principles of equality and justice. I urge the relevant authorities to address this issue promptly, ensuring that educational opportunities are provided for all, irrespective of their displacement or nationality. Education is not only a tool for personal development but also a key factor in rebuilding societies.
SARA MUHAMMAD ALI,
Karachi