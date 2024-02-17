Six named for inclusion in NHC as independent members

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Communications has proposed six names of the ex­perts for their inclusion as Inde­pendent Members in the Nation­al Highway Council — a supreme decision making body of the road authority.

To make NHC independent and vi­brant, the proposed names include Qazi Iftikhar Ahmed, Shoaib Ahmad Khan, Fazal Abbas Maiken, Maj Genl (Retd) Farrukh Javed, Akhtar Hanif Aziz and Waseem Mirza.

Shoaib Ahmed Khan served as Member Finance NHA for a long period of time and he has very in-depth understanding that how the road authority could be make a profitable entity while Maj Genl (Retd) Farrukh Javed also served as Chairman NHA.

Fazal Abbas Maiken is a retired federal secretary, Qazi Iftikhar Ahmed is former vice president of the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK).

Earlier, an ordinance was is­sued by the President of Pakistan to make certain amendments to the National Highway Authority Act in November 2023 as per the requirements of State-Owned En­terprises (Governance and Opera­tions) Act 2023.

The State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023 was enacted in January to improve the governance and op­erations of SOEs for enhancing the quality of service delivery and to bring about fiscal discipline.

The National Highway Authori­ty (NHA), Pakistan National Ship­ping Corporation (PNSC), Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Post were decided to function under inde­pendent boards – as the caretak­er government kicked off a pro­cess to meet another condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the release of the next tranche of $700 million to the country under the $3 billion stand-by arrangement.

Resultantly, the composition of the National Highway Coun­cil (NHC) was changed and it was provided that six (06) independ­ent members should be appointed by the federal government from the private sector. Heading to­wards appointment of these mem­bers, a Board Nominations Com­mittee (BNC) was formed.

The committee sought applica­tions from suitable candidates for the above-mentioned positions and according to the sources a to­tal of 10 candidates applied for the positions.

However, the ministry of com­munications after the due delib­erations proposed 6 aforemen­tioned names for inclusion in NHC. The final approval in this regard would be made by the federal gov­ernment.