KARACHI - Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will organize a one-day workshop titled “Media and Sindhi Lan­guage” on February 17 to polish the language skills of budding journalists of Sindhi media. In four ses­sions of the workshop, language and media experts will provide training on accurate usage of language in all forms of media and avoiding language mistakes in radio, television and newspapers, Yasir Qazi of SLA Karachi informed in a statement here on Friday.