Saturday, February 17, 2024
SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects

February 17, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The students of computer science and informa­tion technology at the Sindh University Naushero Feroze Campus held an exhibition of software and hardware projects developed on the basis of mod­ern research under the supervision of the teachers of their respective departments. According to the spokesman of the University, the exhibition was jointly inaugurated by MNA Abrar Ali Shah, SSP Naushero Feroze Suhai Aziz Talpur, Member High­er Education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Maqbool Ahmad Hussain Shah, Dean of IBA Sukkur Univer­sity Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah and other teachers. Among the projects presented in the exhibition, the first prize was won by Shehbaz Haider and Aneeb Memon, who developed an automated robot with the help of robotics and artificial intelligence that can extinguish fire with water in emergency situa­tions. While the second prize was bagged by Kashif Ali, Sadaf, Faisal Sand and Sajid Solangi, who dem­onstrated to measure the potholes with an auto­mated system using artificial intelligence to ensure accurate estimates, were prepared for repairs. The third position was won by Mubeen Ahmed, Athar Ahmed, Taha Hanif and Abraz Wagan who devel­oped a language learning mobile application in Sin­dhi, Urdu and English for children’s education.

