TDAP committed to unlock full potential of Pakistan’s aquaculture industry

KARACHI - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Fisheries Development Board and Marine Fisheries Department, convened a series of consultative workshops on February 15th and 16th, 2024, aimed at charting actionable strategies to elevate Pakistan’s aquaculture sector towards sustainable growth.
The revised Rules of the Pakistan Fish Inspection and Quality Control Act 1997, coupled with the formulation of the National Residue Control Plan (NRCP), underscore Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the quality and safety of aquaculture-based exports.
Aquaculture, the cultivation of aquatic organisms, stands as a pivotal avenue for economic advancement in Pakistan, leveraging the nation’s extensive coastline and abundant freshwater resources. With a strategic focus on fostering collaboration and driving innovation, TDAP orchestrated discussions centered on the National Residue Control Plan (NRCP) and holistic aquaculture strategies.
Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP, underscored the paramount importance of aquaculture in Pakistan’s economic landscape, envisioning a substantial increase in fisheries export revenue to $2 billion by integrating aquaculture products into the nation’s export portfolio.
Highlighting TDAP’s pivotal role in nurturing the aquaculture sector, Motiwala emphasized the proactive measures undertaken, including the establishment of aquaculture parks, provision of technical assistance to farmers, and introduction of modern techniques to bolster productivity. He reiterated TDAP’s commitment to fostering public-private partnerships and federal-provincial linkages to unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s aquaculture industry.
The consultative workshops served as a dynamic platform, bringing together government agencies, private sector stakeholders, research institutions, and other key players to facilitate dialogue, exchange insights, and delineate actionable strategies for sustainable growth.
In tandem with discussions on the “National Aquatic Organism Health Strategy (2024-28)” and the “Small-Scale Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Strategy and Action Plan (2024-2030),” TDAP reaffirmed its dedication to advancing sustainable practices and fortifying the resilience of Pakistan’s aquaculture sector.
Moving forward, TDAP remains steadfast in its mission to propel Pakistan as a leading exporter of aquaculture products in the global market, harnessing the nation’s rich aquatic resources to foster economic prosperity and sustainable development.