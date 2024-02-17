TDAP committed to unlock full potential of Pakistan’s aquaculture industry

KARACHI - The Trade Development Author­ity of Pakistan (TDAP), in col­laboration with the Fisheries Development Board and Marine Fisheries Department, convened a series of consultative work­shops on February 15th and 16th, 2024, aimed at charting actionable strategies to elevate Pakistan’s aquaculture sector to­wards sustainable growth.

The revised Rules of the Paki­stan Fish Inspection and Quality Control Act 1997, coupled with the formulation of the National Residue Control Plan (NRCP), underscore Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the quality and safety of aquacul­ture-based exports.

Aquaculture, the cultivation of aquatic organisms, stands as a pivotal avenue for economic advancement in Pakistan, le­veraging the nation’s extensive coastline and abundant fresh­water resources. With a strategic focus on fostering collaboration and driving innovation, TDAP or­chestrated discussions centered on the National Residue Control Plan (NRCP) and holistic aqua­culture strategies.

Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP, under­scored the paramount impor­tance of aquaculture in Pakistan’s economic landscape, envisioning a substantial increase in fisheries export revenue to $2 billion by integrating aquaculture products into the nation’s export portfolio.

Highlighting TDAP’s pivotal role in nurturing the aquacul­ture sector, Motiwala empha­sized the proactive measures undertaken, including the estab­lishment of aquaculture parks, provision of technical assistance to farmers, and introduction of modern techniques to bol­ster productivity. He reiterated TDAP’s commitment to foster­ing public-private partnerships and federal-provincial linkages to unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s aquaculture industry.

The consultative workshops served as a dynamic platform, bringing together government agencies, private sector stake­holders, research institutions, and other key players to facilitate dialogue, exchange insights, and delineate actionable strategies for sustainable growth.

In tandem with discussions on the “National Aquatic Organ­ism Health Strategy (2024-28)” and the “Small-Scale Fisher­ies and Aquaculture Develop­ment Strategy and Action Plan (2024-2030),” TDAP reaffirmed its dedication to advancing sus­tainable practices and fortify­ing the resilience of Pakistan’s aquaculture sector.

Moving forward, TDAP re­mains steadfast in its mission to propel Pakistan as a leading ex­porter of aquaculture products in the global market, harnessing the nation’s rich aquatic resourc­es to foster economic prosperity and sustainable development.