Temporary stoppage for Awam Express at Golra Sharif Railway Station

LAHORE - In a move aimed at enhancing con­venience for travelers, the Pakistan Railways has announced a tem­porary stoppage for 13Up/14Dn Awam Express at Golra Sharif Rail­way Station. This decision comes as a welcome relief for citizens com­muting between Peshawar and Ka­rachi, offering them a brief respite during their journey.

According to an official notifica­tion issued on Friday, the stoppage will allow passengers a two-min­ute window to embark or disem­bark at Golra Sharif Railway Sta­tion. This development is set to be implemented immediately.

This measure is scheduled to re­main in effect until April 14, 2024, providing travelers with added flexibility during their travels be­tween Peshawar and Karachi.

The move has been met with ap­preciation from commuters who see it as a positive step towards ca­tering to their needs. Golra Sharif Railway Station, with its historical significance and strategic location, is poised to serve as a crucial tran­sit point for passengers traveling on the Awam Express route.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways is set to restore one more passen­ger train `Akber Bugti Express` from Quetta to Lahore to facilitate the passengers of the routes and generate more revenue for the de­partment. “The decision to restore Akber Bugti Express train has been taken on the directions of the caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the train would facilitate the people of Quetta and Punjab provinces to travel to Balochistan and vice versa.

Currently, the Jaffer Express is the only operational passenger train in Balochistan being run be­tween Quetta - Peshawar, besides local Chaman and Hurnai trains.

To a question, he said in a bid to accommodate passengers, Paki­stan Railways expanded the net­work of its express trains to 96 last year, running all over the country to better felicitate the commuters.

“Before completing the network of 96 trains over the entire railway network, the last year the figure of trains is 86 which will be im­proved after the concentrated ef­forts of the department,” he added.

They said He said the facilities being provided to the passengers at railway stations include waiting rooms, vending stalls, station restau­rants, wheelchairs, an information desk, computer reservation facilities, public address system to inform the public about the arrival/departure of trains, provision of paramedics and 1st aid facility, online reserva­tion facility, passenger insurance service and revival of help desks at stations facilities in trains.

About punctuality, he said the overall punctuality ratio of trains has improved from 76 to 93 per­cent in five months owing to close monitoring and stern measures taken by Pakistan Railways at the divisional and ministry levels. “With the punctuality of trains and concrete measures taken by the department in the last five months, the number of passengers has in­creased by over 20 million, which is ample proof of the department’s achievement,” he added.