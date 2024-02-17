Textile exports decline by 2.99 percent to $9.73 billion in seven months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $9,738,551 million from exports of textile products during the first seven months of the current financial year (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) re­ported here on Friday.

The exports of the products, however, witnessed a decline of 2.99 percent during July-Janu­ary (2023-24) when compared to the exports of $ 10,038,199 million during July-January (2022-23). The textile com­modities that witnessed posi­tive trade growth included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 353.78 percent, from $12.286 million last year to $55.752 million this year.

Likewise, the exports of cot­ton yarn increased by 49.04 percent, from $ 449.418 million last year to $ 669.824 million this year and towels by 2.29 percent, from $ 582.833 million to $ 596.203 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth in­clude cotton cloth, exports of which declined by 11.34 per­cent, from $1,225.348 million to $1,086,396 million; cotton card­ed or combed by 37.19 percent, from $0.947 million to $0.595 million; yarn other than cotton yarn by 17.19 percent, from $26.154 million to $21.658 mil­lion, and knitwear by 8.36 per­cent, from $ 2,801.777 million to $ 2,567.577 million.

Likewise, the exports of bedware declined by 0.61 per­cent, from $ 1,639.104 million to $ 1,629.184 million, tents, canvas and tarpaulin by 5.21 percent, from $74.122 million to $70.258 million, and ready-made garments by 5.79 per­cent, from $ 2,125.680 million to $ 2,002.663 million.

The exports of art, silk and synthetic textiles also decreased by 12.33 percent, declining from $239.209 million to $209.723 million, madeup articles by 4.66 percent, from $435.052 million to $414.787 million whereas the exports of all other textile ma­terials also went down by 2.89 percent, from $426.270 mil­lion to $413.931 million. Mean­while, on a year–on–year basis, the textile exports increased by 10.10 percent, going up from $1,321.761 million in January 2023 to $1,455.300 million in January 2024. On a month-on-month basis, the exports grew by 3.98 percent when com­pared to exports of $ 1,399.655 million in December 2023.

The trade deficit from July-December (2023-24) was re­corded at $11.148 billion as against the deficit of $16.965 billion in July–December (2022-23), showing negative growth of 34.29 percent.

During the period under re­view, the exports increased by 5.17 percent to $14.981 bil­lion compared to the exports of $14.244 billion during the corresponding period of last year, according to the latest PBS data. On the other hand, the imports narrowed by 16.28 percent and were recorded at $26.129 billion compared to $31.209 billion last year.