Thrilling encounters await at Bank Alfalah National Open Polo

LAHORE - The prestigious Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Champi­onship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024 is set to fea­ture two important matches at the Lahore Polo Club to­day (Saturday). This premier event has drawn significant attention, showcasing the top talents in the sport as teams vie for supremacy. Feroze Gulzar, an esteemed member of the Lahore Polo Club’s ex­ecutive committee, shared his excitement about the ongoing tournament. “The level of competition this year is exceptionally high, with five teams demonstrating remarkable skill and deter­mination.” He proudly high­lighted the current stand­ings, with the FG Polo team leading the pack, followed by Diamond Paints, DS Polo, BN Polo, and Olympia/AZB, respectively. Gulzar also ex­tended his gratitude towards Bank Alfalah for their all-out support of the Lahore Polo Club and the championship. “I am grateful to Bank Alfalah for their support and I hope that they will continue to support polo, a game of kings and knights.” Saturday’s (to­day) lineup begins with a match between FG Polo and BN Polo at 1:30 pm, followed by another match between DS Polo and Diamond Paints/ Master Paints at 3:00 pm.