Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Thrilling encounters await at Bank Alfalah National Open Polo

Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The prestigious Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Champi­onship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024 is set to fea­ture two important matches at the Lahore Polo Club to­day (Saturday). This premier event has drawn significant attention, showcasing the top talents in the sport as teams vie for supremacy. Feroze Gulzar, an esteemed member of the Lahore Polo Club’s ex­ecutive committee, shared his excitement about the ongoing tournament. “The level of competition this year is exceptionally high, with five teams demonstrating remarkable skill and deter­mination.” He proudly high­lighted the current stand­ings, with the FG Polo team leading the pack, followed by Diamond Paints, DS Polo, BN Polo, and Olympia/AZB, respectively. Gulzar also ex­tended his gratitude towards Bank Alfalah for their all-out support of the Lahore Polo Club and the championship. “I am grateful to Bank Alfalah for their support and I hope that they will continue to support polo, a game of kings and knights.” Saturday’s (to­day) lineup begins with a match between FG Polo and BN Polo at 1:30 pm, followed by another match between DS Polo and Diamond Paints/ Master Paints at 3:00 pm. 

Imran, Bushra move IHC against sentence in cipher, gifts cases

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708055523.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024