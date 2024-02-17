Saturday, February 17, 2024
Turkish army deputy general calls on Pak navy chief

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Chief of General Staff Turk­ish Armed Forces, General Irfan Ozsert called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at the Naval Headquarters here on Friday. According to the PN officials, during the meeting, matters of mutual in­terest including regional maritime security were discussed. The visit­ing dignitary appreciated and ac­knowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of col­laborative maritime security in the region. Both the dignitaries appre­ciated the mutual cooperation in the field of defence production in gen­eral and successful projects of ships construction between Pakistan Navy and Turkiye on Transfer of Technol­ogy basis in particular. Turkiye and Pakistan share deep-rooted bonds of friendship and brotherhood that date back in history. The visit of Chief of the General Staff Turkish Armed Forces will further enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries, said a press release.

Our Staff Reporter

