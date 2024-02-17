Turkish army deputy general calls on Pak navy chief

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Chief of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces, General Irfan Ozsert called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at the Naval Headquarters here on Friday. According to the PN officials, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional maritime security were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. Both the dignitaries appreciated the mutual cooperation in the field of defence production in general and successful projects of ships construction between Pakistan Navy and Turkiye on Transfer of Technology basis in particular. Turkiye and Pakistan share deep-rooted bonds of friendship and brotherhood that date back in history. The visit of Chief of the General Staff Turkish Armed Forces will further enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries, said a press release.