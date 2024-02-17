Saturday, February 17, 2024
Two arrested with fireworks products

February 17, 2024
LAHORE   -   Local police on Friday arrested two accused in different raids and recovered dangerous fireworks products in large quantity. Police spokesman said hat Mumtazabad police ar­rested accused Arif and seized fireworks products besides a loader rickshaw that the accused used to transport the dangerous fire crackers to clients. Lohari gate police also conducted a raid and arrested an accused Ejaz Ahmad Sultani and recovered firecrackers in huge quantity. Separate cases have been registered and police are investigating.

