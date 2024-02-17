Two arrested with huge quantity of fireworks products

MULTAN - Local police on Friday ar­rested two accused in dif­ferent raids and recovered dangerous fireworks prod­ucts in large quantity. A Po­lice spokesman said That Mumtazabad Police arrest­ed accused Arif and seized fireworks products besides a loader rickshaw that the accused used to transport the dangerous fire crackers to clients. Lohari gate police also conducted a raid and arrested an accused Ejaz Ahmad Sultani and recov­ered firecrackers in huge quantity. Separate cases have been registered and police are investigating.