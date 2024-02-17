Two drug pushers held, narcotics and cash recovered

KARACHI - Two drug pushers were arrested besides recovery of narcotics and thousands of rupees cash during a raid here on Friday. The police on a tip-off regarding presence of drug peddlers conducted operation in Super Market area of Karachi. During operation, two drug pushers Shah Hussain and Mehtab were arrested 1.05 kilogram hashish and thousands of rupees cash from their possession. The police confiscated recovered hashish, cash and after registering a case against the detainees started investigations.