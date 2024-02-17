Saturday, February 17, 2024
Two drug pushers held, narcotics and cash recovered

Agencies
February 17, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Two drug pushers were arrested besides recovery of narcot­ics and thousands of rupees cash during a raid here on Friday. The police on a tip-off regarding presence of drug peddlers conducted operation in Super Market area of Karachi. During op­eration, two drug pushers Shah Hussain and Mehtab were arrested 1.05 kilogram hashish and thousands of rupees cash from their pos­session. The police confis­cated recovered hashish, cash and after registering a case against the detainees started investigations.

Agencies

