Two killed, three injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI - At least two people were killed and three injured in­cluding a woman in a col­lision between a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle in Karachi, on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the accident oc­curred at the Mauripur-road near Truck-Adda in Karachi, where a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot, said a private news channel re­ported.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shift­ed the dead bodies and in­jured persons to a nearby hospital. Police arrested the truck’s driver and further investigation is underway.

POLICE ARREST DACOIT IN KARACHI

A bandit was arrested in an injured condition in an encounter between po­lice and bandits on Sakhi Hasan Bridge in Karachi area on Friday.

According to a private news channel, one of the two dacoits was injured by police in a cross-firing, while the other robber managed to escape. Ac­cording to the police, weap­ons, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the arrested dacoit