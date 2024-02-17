Two killed, three injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI - At least two people were killed and three injured including a woman in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle in Karachi, on Friday.
According to rescue sources, the accident occurred at the Mauripur-road near Truck-Adda in Karachi, where a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot, said a private news channel reported.
Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the dead bodies and injured persons to a nearby hospital. Police arrested the truck’s driver and further investigation is underway.
POLICE ARREST DACOIT IN KARACHI
A bandit was arrested in an injured condition in an encounter between police and bandits on Sakhi Hasan Bridge in Karachi area on Friday.
According to a private news channel, one of the two dacoits was injured by police in a cross-firing, while the other robber managed to escape. According to the police, weapons, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the arrested dacoit