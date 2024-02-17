Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two killed, three injured in Karachi road accident

APP
February 17, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  At least two people were killed and three injured in­cluding a woman in a col­lision between a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle in Karachi, on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the accident oc­curred at the Mauripur-road near Truck-Adda in Karachi, where a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot, said a private news channel re­ported.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shift­ed the dead bodies and in­jured persons to a nearby hospital. Police arrested the truck’s driver and further investigation is underway.

POLICE ARREST DACOIT IN KARACHI

A bandit was arrested in an injured condition in an encounter between po­lice and bandits on Sakhi Hasan Bridge in Karachi area on Friday.

According to a private news channel, one of the two dacoits was injured by police in a cross-firing, while the other robber managed to escape. Ac­cording to the police, weap­ons, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the arrested dacoit

Imran, Bushra move IHC against sentence in cipher, gifts cases

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708055523.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024