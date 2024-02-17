Saturday, February 17, 2024
Two suspects held with armsafter encounter

Agencies
February 17, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Two members of ‘Lyari gang war’ were arrested with arms and a motorcycle after exchange of fire with police. According to details, the police on a tip-off regarding presence of most-wanted crimi­nals launched crackdown in Jamshed Town area of Karachi. After exchange of fire, the police arrested two notorious ‘Lyari gang war’ members besides recovering arms and a motorcycle from their pos­session. The nabbed ‘Lyari gangsters’ were shifted to undisclosed destination for further investiga­tions and according to police important revela­tions were expected.

