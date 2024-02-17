Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UK Conservatives suffer double election defeat to Labour

Agencies
February 17, 2024
International, Newspaper

WELLINGBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM  -  Britain’s ruling Conservatives lost two more parliamentary seats to La­bour in by-elections Friday, highlight­ing the mountain Prime Minister Ri­shi Sunak must climb to win a general election due this year.

The losses capped a dire week for the UK leader, struggling to revive support for his beleaguered party, as official data showed Britain is in re­cession after economic contraction for two successive quarters.

In power since 2010, the Conser­vatives are widely tipped by poll­sters to lose the nationwide vote that 43-year-old Sunak has said will be held in the second half of the year.

The main Labour opposition se­cured its second largest by-election swing away from the Conservatives in one of Thursday’s contests, held af­ter a Tory MP quit and another faced a recall petition over bullying his staff. “People want change and are ready to put their faith in a changed Labour Party to deliver it,” said its leader Keir Starmer as he hailed the “fantastic results”.

FBR chief evaluates performance of field formations in Karachi

Sunak said the circumstances sur­rounding the by-elections were “par­ticularly challenging” but claimed that turnout of below 40 percent in both constituencies meant there “isn’t a huge amount of enthusiasm” for Labour. The by-elections high­light the struggle Sunak faces if he is to secure a fifth consecutive term in power for the Conservatives.

The party has lost a string of tradi­tionally safe seats to Labour and the smaller centrist Liberal Democrats since winning a landslide at the last general election in 2019.

Ex-chief prosecutor Starmer and his party have enjoyed double-digit leads over the Tories in most opinion polls throughout Sunak’s 15-month tenure as prime minister.

Sunak replaced Liz Truss, who was ousted after her tax-cutting econom­ic agenda spooked markets and lost support. The Conservatives’ popular­ity has plummeted as Britain has en­dured the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades since the pandemic.

TDAP committed to unlock full potential of Pakistan’s aquaculture industry

Britons have also been turned off by factional infighting and chaotic rule that have led to three prime min­isters since autumn 2022. A record 21 by-elections have now been held since 2019, many as a result of mis­conduct committed by Tory MPs.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708055523.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024