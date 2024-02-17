UK Conservatives suffer double election defeat to Labour

WELLINGBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM - Britain’s ruling Conservatives lost two more parliamentary seats to La­bour in by-elections Friday, highlight­ing the mountain Prime Minister Ri­shi Sunak must climb to win a general election due this year.

The losses capped a dire week for the UK leader, struggling to revive support for his beleaguered party, as official data showed Britain is in re­cession after economic contraction for two successive quarters.

In power since 2010, the Conser­vatives are widely tipped by poll­sters to lose the nationwide vote that 43-year-old Sunak has said will be held in the second half of the year.

The main Labour opposition se­cured its second largest by-election swing away from the Conservatives in one of Thursday’s contests, held af­ter a Tory MP quit and another faced a recall petition over bullying his staff. “People want change and are ready to put their faith in a changed Labour Party to deliver it,” said its leader Keir Starmer as he hailed the “fantastic results”.

Sunak said the circumstances sur­rounding the by-elections were “par­ticularly challenging” but claimed that turnout of below 40 percent in both constituencies meant there “isn’t a huge amount of enthusiasm” for Labour. The by-elections high­light the struggle Sunak faces if he is to secure a fifth consecutive term in power for the Conservatives.

The party has lost a string of tradi­tionally safe seats to Labour and the smaller centrist Liberal Democrats since winning a landslide at the last general election in 2019.

Ex-chief prosecutor Starmer and his party have enjoyed double-digit leads over the Tories in most opinion polls throughout Sunak’s 15-month tenure as prime minister.

Sunak replaced Liz Truss, who was ousted after her tax-cutting econom­ic agenda spooked markets and lost support. The Conservatives’ popular­ity has plummeted as Britain has en­dured the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades since the pandemic.

Britons have also been turned off by factional infighting and chaotic rule that have led to three prime min­isters since autumn 2022. A record 21 by-elections have now been held since 2019, many as a result of mis­conduct committed by Tory MPs.