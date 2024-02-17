Week-long cleanliness drive begins in Tank

TANK - A week-long cleanliness drive com­menced on Friday in the city, aiming to establish a clean and healthy environment for its residents. As­sistant Commissioner Tank, Amin Ullah, inaugurated the drive under the auspices of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA).

Emphasizing the importance of collective efforts, AC Tank stated that the campaign would address cleanliness issues across various locations, including government offices, buildings, and bazaars. He un­derscored the need for every individual to play a role in maintaining a clean and green city.

During the week, the focus will be on clean­ing roads, parks, and green belts. AC Tank directed the responsible staff to promptly remove filth from roads, address overflowing sewers, and collaborate to ensure a swift and efficient cleanup process.

Highlighting individual responsibility, AC Tank urged citizens to dispose of waste at designated places and cooperate with the dedicated staff to guarantee the success of the entire cleanliness initiative. The goal is to create a cleaner city by working together to prompt­ly address garbage accumulation and sewer issues