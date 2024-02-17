Saturday, February 17, 2024
Wife of Ali Nawaz Shah passes away

APP
February 17, 2024
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Wife of Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, a brother of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, a former Federal Min­ister for Water Resources, passed away on Friday.The deceased was suffering from ailment for a long time and breathed her last on Friday noon. The funeral prayers for the departed soul are be­ing offered in Sukkur. Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh and Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal have prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irrepa­rable loss with fortitude.

