Wrong decisions of economic managers destroyed economy: NBGP Chairman

KARACHI - Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan (NBGP), Presi­dent Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Ka­rachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain has said that the wrong decisions of economic managers have never allowed financial stability in the country.

Talking to business commu­nity on Friday, he said that mer­it has always been ignored for the benefit of a small group, and the direction of the economy was deliberately kept wrong, which bankrupted the country.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Pakistan was currently surviv­ing because of IMF loans and support from some countries that are fed up with provid­ing continued help. The new government should hand over the economy to serious people instead of illusionists to improve matters, he added. The business leader said that Paki­stan’s economy can no longer bear the burden of power theft, line loss­es, and capacity charg­es. The only options for running the country were immediately sell­ing failed government agencies, expanding the tax base, and observing merit, he noted.

Mian Zahid Hussain said the economic steps taken for the short-lived benefits resulted in ap­plause and headlines. Still, they also shake the foundations of the econ­omy, which the masses must brave.