Monday, February 17, 2025
1,275 arrested for kite flying

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025
LAHORE  -  On the directives of Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police are actively enforcing the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill and the Anti-Kite Flying Act with full vigor. Providing details, a Punjab Police spokesperson said that this year, across the province, including Lahore, 1,275 accused have been arrested, and 1,257 cases have been registered for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act. Additionally, 386,890 kites and over 12,850 spools of kite string (dor charkhiyan) have been confiscated, while challans for more than 975 cases have been submitted. In Lahore alone, 374 accused were arrested, 376 cases were registered and 17,752 kites alongwith 564 spools of kite string were seized. Comparatively, last year, 12,525 accused were arrested, and 11,866 cases were registered across the province. The IGP has directed strict enforcement of the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill and instructed RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to intensify the crackdown against kite flyers, sellers, and manufacturers. He emphasised that this life-threatening activity will not be tolerated, and those involved in this dangerous trade must face zero-tolerance. Furthermore, he ordered legal action against individuals engaged in the online sale of metal kite strings and kites.

He urged parents to keep their children away from this deadly game and appealed to citizens to report any instances of kite flying to emergency helpline 15 to fulfil their civic responsibility.

Our Staff Reporter

