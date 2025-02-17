11 incharge investigations changed

LAHORE - DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza has changed 11 incharge investigations on the basis of their performance, posted at various police stations in the provincial metropolis. Official sources said that Sub-Inspector Gohar Iqbal was posted as Incharge Investigation Sabzazar from Sunder, Inspector Imran Pasha was posted as Incharge Investigation Sunder from Headquarters, Sub-Inspector Asif Ali Shafiq was posted as Incharge Anarkali from Shafiqabad. Likewise, Inspector Irfan Saeed was posted as Incharge Anarkali from Headquarters, Sub-Inspector Ali Raza was posted as Incharge Investigation Badami Bagh from Investigation Headquarters, while Sub-Inspector Rizwan Atta was posted as Incharge Investigation Badami Bagh from Investigation Headquarters. Similarly, Inspector Javed Hussain was posted as Incharge Liaquatabad from Headquarters, Sub-Inspector Khadim Ali was posted as Investigation Headquarters from Liaquatabad, Inspector Muhammad Anwar was posted as Incharge Investigation Sabzazar from Headquarters, Sub-Inspector Shahid Mahmood was posted as Incharge Investigation Gulshan-e-Ravi from Headquarters, while Inspector Nazir Ahmed was posted as Investigation Headquarters from Gulshan-e-Ravi.