Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

11 incharge investigations changed

Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE -  DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza has changed 11 incharge investigations on the basis of their performance, posted at various police stations in the provincial metropolis. Official sources said that Sub-Inspector Gohar Iqbal was posted as Incharge Investigation Sabzazar from Sunder, Inspector Imran Pasha was posted as Incharge Investigation Sunder from Headquarters, Sub-Inspector Asif Ali Shafiq was posted as Incharge Anarkali from Shafiqabad. Likewise, Inspector Irfan Saeed was posted as Incharge Anarkali from Headquarters, Sub-Inspector Ali Raza was posted as Incharge Investigation Badami Bagh from Investigation Headquarters, while Sub-Inspector Rizwan Atta was posted as Incharge Investigation Badami Bagh from Investigation Headquarters. Similarly, Inspector Javed Hussain was posted as Incharge Liaquatabad from Headquarters, Sub-Inspector Khadim Ali was posted as Investigation Headquarters from Liaquatabad, Inspector Muhammad Anwar was posted as Incharge Investigation Sabzazar from Headquarters, Sub-Inspector Shahid Mahmood was posted as Incharge Investigation Gulshan-e-Ravi from Headquarters, while Inspector Nazir Ahmed was posted as Investigation Headquarters from Gulshan-e-Ravi.

Promoting youth sports govt’s top priority, Punjab CS tells GCU’s annual sports event

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025