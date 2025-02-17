14 dead, 1,645 injured in 1,394 Punjab road mishaps

LAHORE - At least fourteen persons were killed and 1,645 injured in 1,394 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 729 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 916 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 868 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 618 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 258 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 310 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 82 in with 96 victims and at third Multan with 73 RTCs and 94 victims.

According to the data, 1,316 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 158 motorcars, 43 vans, 23 passenger buses, 30 truck and 106 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.