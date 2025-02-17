Monday, February 17, 2025
147th Sindh Horse and Cattle Show kicks off in Jacobabad

STAFF REPORT
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  - The 147th Sindh Horse and Cattle Show was kicked off in Jacobabad on Sunday. Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah attended the event as the guest of honor, who inaugurated the event by riding a horse. The minister was welcomed by Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad Nawab Samir Hussain Laghari and other officials. The event features horse racing, dog racing, and other sports, showcasing the province’s rich cultural heritage. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah praised the efforts of MNA Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani and the administration in organizing the event, which aims to promote Sindh’s culture and tourism. Addressing on the occasion, the minister emphasized the importance of preserving traditional cultural events, which are slowly dying out in Sindh.

