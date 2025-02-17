16 child beggars taken into protection custody

MULTAN - The Child Protection Bureau (CPWB) took 16 children into protective custody last week. According to a CPWB spokesperson, the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing children, and other vulnerable individuals. Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. He stressed as part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.

Woman University to host conference

The Women University Multan (WUM) is set to host its first two-day International Science and Arts Conference 2025, starting on February 17 on the Katchery Campus. Scholars from across the country and abroad will participate in the event, presenting their research papers on various subjects. According to university spokesperson Anam Zahra, the conference will be held under the patronage of Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Paracha. The organizing committee includes Prof. Dr. Maimoona Yasmeen Khan, Dr. Asma Akbar (Director BIC & In-charge Department of Political Science and International Relations), Dr. Khadija Kanwal (Director, Institute of CS & IT), Khurram Iqbal, and Dr. Kanwal Rehman (Chairperson, Department of Pharmacy). Several faculty members are actively involved in organizing the event, including Dr. Diba Shehwar, Dr. Asiya Bibi, Dr. Madiha Akram, Sonia Nasir Khan, Dr. Saima Nasreen, Dr. Anam Javed, Dr. Hina Ali, Dr. Makia Nabi Bakhsh, Dr. Saadia Musharraf, Dr. Samira Mahboob, Dr. Rukhsana Bano, Dr. Adeela Haroon, and Dr. Zarmina Rashid.