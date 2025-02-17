7th Combaxx Asian Open Taekwondo C’ship kicks off in Islamabad

LAHORE - The grand opening ceremony of the 7th Combaxx Asian Open Taekwondo Championship took place in Islamabad, marking the beginning of an exciting international sporting event featuring over 400 athletes from more than 20 countries. The ceremony was graced by Prof. Kyu Seok LEE, President of Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU), CEO PTF Omar Saeed, Lt Col (R) Raja Wasim Ahmed, President of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), and Sangjin Kim, Vice President of ATU. Other distinguished guests included Brig Ghazanfar Ali Tarrar, Sector Commander Rangers Islamabad, H.E. Park Ki Jun, Ambassador of South Korea, and H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan. A spectacular taekwondo demonstration by Pakistani national team enthralled the audience, highlighting the country’s growing potential in the sport. The ceremony also featured a video tribute to the championship’s history, an oath-taking by athletes, referees, and coaches, and an exclusive promo video for title sponsor Combaxx. In recognition of their contributions to Taekwondo, appreciation plaques were awarded to key figures, including Lt Col (R) Raja Wasim Ahmed, Ms Shamim Akhtar, Syed Sadaqat Hussain, and M Zubair Macha. Additionally, the Appointment Certification of Kyorugi Vice Chairman was presented to distinguished officials from Pakistan, Korea, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia. The ceremony concluded with the trophy reveal and souvenir presentations by the chief guest, officially inaugurating the c’ship.