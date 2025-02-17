Alarming rise in respiratory diseases reported in Karachi

The Sindh Health Department has reported a sharp increase in respiratory diseases across the city, with 248 cases recorded up to February 13.

According to official data, 119 cases of H1N1 influenza have been reported, with 99 cases in private hospitals and 20 at Dow University Hospital. Additionally, 95 cases of Influenza A and B, 8 cases of coronavirus, 15 cases of Rhinovirus, and 2 cases of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) have been confirmed.

Health experts have urged citizens to wear facemasks, practice hand hygiene, and avoid close contact with infected individuals to curb the spread of influenza. Infected individuals are advised to stay home for at least 24 hours and avoid travel.

The Sindh Health Department has also recommended influenza vaccination as the most effective preventive measure.