All old electricity meters in Rwp city, Cantt circles being replaced

ISLAMABAD - The installation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters for the new connections will cost up to Rs 110,000 in IESCO region.

The cost of single phase AMI meter will be up to Rs 38,000, while for the three phase AMI will be Rs 110,000, said a notification issued by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) for capital cost of AMI meters for new electricity connections in Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Cantt Circles.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has determined the capital cost for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters. During a briefing, Project Director AMI, Syed Mohsin Raza Gillani, stated that all old electricity meters under all tariffs in Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Cantt Circles are being replaced with AMI meters at no cost to the consumers.

Approximately 600,000 old meters in the project area have already been replaced with new, advanced-technology AMI meters without any charges.

Project Director AMI further explained that IESCO has issued a notification determining the prices for AMI meters required for new electricity connections in Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Cantt Circles.

The implementation has already begun. According to the notification cost of single-phase AMI meters with 20-meter cable is Rs. 35,000, with 30-meter cable Rs. 36,500 and with 40-meter cable Rs. 38,000.

The cost of three-phase 19/0.52 AMI meters with 20-meter cable is Rs. 65,000, with 30-meter cable Rs. 72,000 and with 40-meter cable Rs. 79,000. The cost of three-phase 19/0.83 AMI meters with 20-meter cable is Rs. 85,000, with 30-meter cable Rs. 95,000 and with 40-meter cable Rs. 110,000.

The security amount will be determined based on the load. Additionally, consumers in areas where three-phase AMI meters have already been installed will not need to install green meters or make additional payments to avail net metering facilities, as three-phase AMI meters has already come with net metering capabilities.

Syed Mohsin Raza Gillani emphasized that the installation of AMI meters is a revolutionary step in the power sector, which will not only bring innovation but also empower consumers. Automated and timely meter readings will ensure 100% accurate billing and timely delivery of electricity bills. Consumers will be able to monitor their electricity usage and potential bills 24/7. The balance distribution system will protect against system overload and tripping, significantly reducing the rate of transformer and meter burnouts. Electricity theft will be effectively controlled, and timely collection of bills from defaulters will be ensured. Consumers will also be able to automatically register complaints regarding power outages.

Project Director AMI, Syed Mohsin Raza Gillani, clarified that the rates for AMI meters mentioned in the notification are for new electricity connections, while the replacement of old meters with AMI meters is being done free of charge.

The replacement of previously installed electricity meters with AMI meters is being carried out without any additional charges.Three-phase AMI meters also come with net metering facilities.