Amir, Bismel claim two titles each at Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE - Rising tennis stars Amir Mazari of Aitchison College and Bismel Zia stole the spotlight at the 3rd Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2025, clinching two titles each at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. Both Amir and Bismel, students of renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), have been making significant strides at the national level under his expert guidance. Their dedication, coupled with Malik’s invaluable coaching, is shaping them into promising tennis prospects for Pakistan. With continued support, advanced training, and top-tier facilities, these young talents have the potential to bring global glory to the country. In the boys’ U-18 final, Amir Mazari displayed exceptional skill and composure to overcome Omer Jawad in straight sets, securing a 6-4, 6-4 victory. He doubled his title tally by defeating Omer again in the boys’ U-16 final with a closely contested 8-6 win. Similarly, Bismel Zia showcased her dominance in the girls’ category, delivering a commanding 6-0 victory over Labika Durab in the girls’ U-18 final. She continued her winning streak in the girls’ U-14 final, edging past Khadija Khalil with a 6-4 triumph to secure her second title. In other finals, Ohad-e-Mustafa clinched the boys’ U-14 title, defeating Pirzada Ramiz Ahmad 7-5, while Pirzada Ramiz Ahmad bounced back to claim the boys’ U-12 title, beating Mustafa Uzair Rana 6-3. Khadija Khalil emerged victorious in the girls’ U-12 final, defeating Aiman Rehan 6-4. In the boys/girls U-10 category, Salman Pirzada outclassed Daniyal Abdullah 6-2 to claim the title. The event was graced by Khawaja Sohail Iftikhar, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Rashid Malik, SEVP of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, Muhammad Adnan, and Begum Nusrat Nazir, who attended as chief guests and appreciated the young talents for their outstanding performances.

Meanwhile, in the boys/girls U-8 division, Musa Pirzada secured gold, Kabeer Javaid won silver, and Faaiz Pirzada took bronze. In the boys/girls U-6 event, Faiz Pirzada clinched gold, Faiz Uzair Rana earned silver, and Wali Abdullah secured bronze.