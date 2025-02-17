Armed men attack relief convoy in Kurram, loot trucks

A convoy carrying relief goods was attacked by unidentified armed men in Kurram district on Monday, with attackers looting trucks after opening fire.

According to police sources, the convoy of 100 trucks was ambushed in the Uchet area, where gunmen fired from multiple locations before robbing the vehicles. Security forces responded swiftly, engaging the attackers and using a gunship helicopter to counter the assault.

Due to the tense situation, the convoy has been halted at Tal as gunfire continues in the area.

Meanwhile, efforts to dismantle bunkers set up by warring tribes in Kurram are ongoing under the Kohat Peace Agreement.