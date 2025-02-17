Aurangzeb joins high-level discussion at AlUla Conference

SAUDI ARABIA - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was invited to the head table luncheon by Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan during the Emerging Markets Conference-2025, which started here on Sunday.

The high-profile gathering included IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Bahrain’s Finance and National Economy Minister, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf, a news release said.

Aurangzeb’s participation underscores Pakistan’s proactive engagement in global economic policy-making and its commitment to fostering regional and international partnerships.