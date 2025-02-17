Austria celebrates 200 years of ‘waltz king’ Johann Strauss II

VIENNA - Even 200 years after the birth of Austria’s world-famous “waltz king” Johann Strauss II -- widely revered like a modern-day pop star during his lifetime -- his music has lost none of its magic. Best known for his rousing waltz “The Blue Danube”, which became Austria’s unofficial national anthem, many of his 500 dance pieces live on in Vienna’s roaring ball season. Strauss’s persistent popularity lies in the catchy tunes he composed to cheer up people, his great-grand-nephew Eduard Strauss told News Wire Service. “He simply created music that touches everyone, regardless of their background,” he said. But his fame was rooted in much more than his hits: just like today, selling music meant marketing the star’s image. “One could say that he was actually the first pop star in the modern sense,” said Strauss museum guide Clara Kaufmann.

Vienna is marking the bicentenary with special events, concerts and exhibitions, and even an Austrian Airlines aeroplane emblazoned with a portrait of Strauss and his violin.