Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bilawal says Imran responsible for youth’s frustration

Calls for getting rid of PTI founder’s politics Says no one will be allowed to challenge writ of state

Bilawal says Imran responsible for youth’s frustration
NEWS WIRE
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta, National, Top Stories

MUNICH  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder remains in jail or not, it has nothing to do with Pakistan’s progress, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in an informal chat on the sidelines of the Munich security conference.

“The PTI’s founder has a role if today’s young generation is frustrated,” Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto said. He said that the military, parliament and judiciary all belong to Pakistan. “We will not allow anyone to challenge writ of the state,” PPP leader added.

“There is no hope for democratic conduct from the founder of PTI. Pakistan must be cleansed of PTI founder’s politics,” Bilawal said. He said the democracy required generations to be strengthened and flourish. “PTI’s founder has destroyed everything for his personal interest,” Bilawal alleged.

“Generations have passed in establishing consensus, norms and democracy, but Khan Sahab has destroyed everything for his own personal gain,” he said.

Punjab Police to expedite operations against Khawarij, bandits of Kacha

“Now, he has pinned hopes with Sharifs and other political parties,” PPP chairman said. “We are tackling various challenges,” he said. He said problems can be solved only through collective actions and consensus. He said like every Pakistani; he also wants prosperity in the country.

He said the people from the whole world have gathered at the artificial intelligence moot ongoing in France. “We are not ready for the digital age, nor are we equipping our children and youth for this transformation,” he said. “We have to prepare our children, youth and the economy for the modern age”.

“We have faced challenges before, and we have successfully tackled terrorism in the past. We will not allow anyone to challenge the authority of the state,” he asserted.

Bilawal also emphasised the need for technological advancement and digital transformation, expressing concern that Pakistan is not adequately preparing its youth for the IT and digital era.

Pakistan must leverage Turkey’s food market to boost exports: FPCCI convener

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025