Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Chief executive of Murree Brewery hosts luncheon celebrating Pakistan’s religious diversity

PR
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  Federal Parliamentary Secretary and CEO of Murree Brewery, Isphanyar Bhandara, hosted a luncheon at his residence in honor of religious minority communities. A large number of people from various faiths attended the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Isphanyar Bhandara welcomed the attendees and extended his best wishes to them.

He emphasized the significant role religious minorities have played in Pakistan’s progress and development. Since the country’s inception, they have contributed alongside their fellow citizens in various fields and will continue to do so in the future.

Bhandara reaffirmed his commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and ensuring that all communities feel valued and included in Pakistan’s social and economic fabric.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1739686717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025