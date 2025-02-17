Chief executive of Murree Brewery hosts luncheon celebrating Pakistan’s religious diversity

Rawalpindi - Federal Parliamentary Secretary and CEO of Murree Brewery, Isphanyar Bhandara, hosted a luncheon at his residence in honor of religious minority communities. A large number of people from various faiths attended the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Isphanyar Bhandara welcomed the attendees and extended his best wishes to them.

He emphasized the significant role religious minorities have played in Pakistan’s progress and development. Since the country’s inception, they have contributed alongside their fellow citizens in various fields and will continue to do so in the future.

Bhandara reaffirmed his commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and ensuring that all communities feel valued and included in Pakistan’s social and economic fabric.