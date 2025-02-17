Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi has urged the citizens to ensure that the children do not violate the ban on kite flying imposed by the provincial government otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators in accordance with the law. A police spokesman told on Sunday that the Rawalpindi district police were conducting raids to net the kite sellers and flyers. He informed that on the special directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, police were taking strict action in accordance with the law. The CPO had requested the parents to stop their children from getting involved in such activities as a crackdown against kite flyers had already been accelerated in the city, he added. Police in a crackdown against kite flyers and sellers arrested 60 accused for kite flying and aerial firing. The spokesman informed that police had launched a crackdown on kite flying and aerial firing and arrested 56 kite dealers and involved in kite flying and recovered thousands of kites and string rolls from their possession while four accused were rounded up for aerial firing in the Race Course and RA Bazaar areas. He informed that action against kite flyers were taken in the areas of Race Course, RA Bazaar, Naseerabad, Dhamial, Waris Khan, Westridge and Saddar Baroni Police Stations. In a joint operation conducted by CIA and City Police Station, a kite supplier was arrested with over 10,000 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Police arrested a kite dealer namely Zakir Khan, supplying kites online from Peshawar to Rawalpindi. A bus driver namely Jahanzeb Khan, involved in kite delivery was also arrested and the bus being used for supplying kites was also impounded. The accused had created a page on Facebook for selling kites.

He said Rawalpindi district police had finalized effective arrangements to control kite flying and aerial firing.

An awareness campaign was also launched and awareness walks were organized in different city areas to spread awareness against kite flying and aerial firing.

He said that kite flying is a non-bailable offense and the accused would be punished with imprisonment of 3 to 7 years in prison and fine amounting to Rs 500,000.

He urged the citizens particularly parents to stop their children from the deadly game. No one would be allowed to endanger the lives of others for their temporary pleasure, he added.

He said that the Inspector General of Police, had issued orders to speed up crackdown against kite-flying and aerial firing.

The spokesman said Rawalpindi district police had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against kite sellers, flyers, aerial firing and strict action was being taken against the violators.

SSP Operations said that no one would be allowed to violate the ban and strict action as per the law would be taken against kite flyers and sellers.