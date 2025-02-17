Monday, February 17, 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz highlights tourism potential on World Tourism Day

12:50 PM | February 17, 2025
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on World Tourism Day, emphasized the importance of tourism, citing its encouragement in the Holy Quran.

She highlighted Pakistan’s natural beauty and Punjab’s immense tourism potential, calling the province a land of deserts, mountains, lakes, and rivers. She reaffirmed her commitment to showcasing Punjab’s scenic attractions to the world.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that long-term measures are being taken to promote tourism in Punjab, recognizing its role in strengthening the economy, local culture, and international relations.

She described the Islamabad-Murree Glass Train Project as a game-changer for tourism and noted that the Murree Master Plan is being implemented to transform it into a world-class tourist destination.

To ensure a safe and comfortable journey for tourists, major roads are being upgraded. Special focus is being given to religious tourism, with plans to build an international-standard hotel in Kartarpur.

Additionally, the government is introducing new tourist attractions across Punjab and ensuring top-tier security measures for visitors.

