CM satisfied over use of super seeders in wheat cultivation

Maryam notes super seeders have significantly reduced labour costs, fuel consumption, time

LAHORE  - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the use of super seeders in wheat cultivation, calling it a major step toward agricultural innovation and farmer prosperity.

She was addressing the distribution ceremony of super seeders to farmers under CM’s smog control programme on Sunday. She emphasised that mechanisation in agriculture is just the beginning, and more revolutionary measures will be introduced to further enhance productivity and ease farming practices. CM Maryam Nawaz noted that super seeders have significantly reduced labour costs, fuel consumption, and time, making wheat sowing more efficient. She was briefed that in just a few months, farmers using super seeders have earned millions, saved tons of seeds, and cut down on fuel expenses. The advanced sowing technique has also led to better soil fertility and increased yields, with the majority of farmers declaring it more effective than traditional methods. Authorities informed the chief minister that wheat cultivation through super seeders has not only saved resources but has also proven to be a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution. Farmers reported that wheat sowing with this method takes significantly less time, allowing them to maximise productivity while minimising input costs.

Expressing her satisfaction, CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to introducing more modern technologies in agriculture to ensure the prosperity of farmers. She praised the positive impact of super seeders and assured that the government will continue supporting initiatives that promote sustainable and efficient farming practices.

