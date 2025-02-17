Ishaq Dar arrives in New York for UNSC high-level meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister has arrived in New York to attend a high-level United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on “Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance,” scheduled for February 18, 2025.

Dar was welcomed at the airport by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, along with other officials. The meeting, convened by China under its rotating presidency, will be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Pakistan has endorsed this initiative, emphasizing the significance of multilateralism in addressing global challenges. In his address, Dar will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the UN’s role in promoting international peace, security, and sustainable development. He will also outline Pakistan’s priorities as a non-permanent UNSC member for the 2025-2026 term, advocating for dialogue, cooperation, and inclusive governance.

On the sidelines, the deputy prime minister is expected to engage in bilateral meetings with fellow foreign ministers and senior UN officials. Pakistan remains committed to constructive engagement in global efforts for peace, security, and development.