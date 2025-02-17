Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ishaq Dar arrives in New York for UNSC high-level meeting

Ishaq Dar arrives in New York for UNSC high-level meeting
Web Desk
9:46 AM | February 17, 2025
National

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived in New York to attend a high-level United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on “Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance,” scheduled for February 18, 2025.

Dar was welcomed at the airport by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, along with other officials. The meeting, convened by China under its rotating presidency, will be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Pakistan has endorsed this initiative, emphasizing the significance of multilateralism in addressing global challenges. In his address, Dar will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the UN’s role in promoting international peace, security, and sustainable development. He will also outline Pakistan’s priorities as a non-permanent UNSC member for the 2025-2026 term, advocating for dialogue, cooperation, and inclusive governance.

Punjab Police to expedite operations against Khawarij, bandits of Kacha

On the sidelines, the deputy prime minister is expected to engage in bilateral meetings with fellow foreign ministers and senior UN officials. Pakistan remains committed to constructive engagement in global efforts for peace, security, and development.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025