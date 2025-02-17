Monday, February 17, 2025
DC Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visits model markets

NEWS WIRE
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

CHINIOT  -  Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited the model markets, accompanied by COMC Muzaffar Baig and other officers. The Deputy Commissioner made a detailed visit to Rail Bazaar, Furniture Bazaar, Mandir Road, Pir Bhatta Bazaar and reviewed the flex boards and other issues at the shops. The Deputy Commissioner met with the trader representatives of the markets and directed them to implement the orders of the Punjab government. On this occasion, the trading community said that they appreciate the steps taken for the improvement of the city’s markets and are fully satisfied with the district administration.

