Monday, February 17, 2025
DC for taking strict action against hoarders, profiteers in Ramazan

STAFF REPORT
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH  -   Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon held a meeting with the leaders of consumer organizations regarding provision of food items and beverage relief for the people of Shaheed Benazirabad district during the month of Ramadan. DC said that  strict action will be taken against the hoarders and profiteers under relevant law. DC advised the business community to cooperate with the district administration to provide food, drinks and other items to the public at reasonable prices during the blessed month of Ramzan. Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration is trying to establish ideal markets in the district during Ramadan with the support of traders, including milk, curd, fruit, vegetables, groceries and other common items sellers. DC vowed that a big relief would be provided to the citizens during Ramzan. DC said that the business community should fully cooperate with the district administration in this regard. In the meeting, the leaders of various business associations including Abdul Sattar Qureshi, Shafiur Rehman Jadoon, Abdul Wahid Memon, Zia-ul-Haq, and other businessmen, assured the Deputy Commissioner that they would cooperate with the district administration in all possible ways to provide relief in food and other grocery products. Additional Director Agriculture Mohammad Ramzan Channa, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply Mazhar Shar along with officials of Price Control Committee and representatives of business organizations attended the meeting.

STAFF REPORT

