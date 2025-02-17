Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC inaugurates new sanitation system in Vehari

DC inaugurates new sanitation system in Vehari
Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Vehari  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for a cleaner Punjab has been realized in Vehari, where the outsourcing of the sanitation system has been completed. Deputy Commissioner Vehari Imrana Touqeer and MPA Mian Saqib Khurshid inaugurated the new sanitation system. The event was attended by MNA Syed Sajid Mehdi, MNA representative Mian Irfan Aqeel Doultana  ADC Muzaffar Khan, Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Kanwal, PML District Secretary Information Sh Zafar Shahzad and other officials.During the briefing, Deputy Commissioner Imarana Touqeer directed that main approach sites be cleared on a priority basis. She emphasized that community involvement is crucial for the success of public projects and sanitation systems. The new sanitation system has been made transparent, and public cooperation is necessary for its success. MNA Syed Sajid Mehdi praised the Chief Minister’s vision for a cleaner Punjab, saying it’s a model initiative. MPA Mian Saqib Khurshid added that the Chief Minister’s Clean Punjab program is a significant step, with a uniform sanitation system in rural and urban areas. The program has shown notable improvements in sanitation across Punjab, including Vehari.

Meeting reviews strategy for early cotton sowing

Tags:

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1739686717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025