DC inaugurates new sanitation system in Vehari

Vehari - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for a cleaner Punjab has been realized in Vehari, where the outsourcing of the sanitation system has been completed. Deputy Commissioner Vehari Imrana Touqeer and MPA Mian Saqib Khurshid inaugurated the new sanitation system. The event was attended by MNA Syed Sajid Mehdi, MNA representative Mian Irfan Aqeel Doultana ADC Muzaffar Khan, Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Kanwal, PML District Secretary Information Sh Zafar Shahzad and other officials.During the briefing, Deputy Commissioner Imarana Touqeer directed that main approach sites be cleared on a priority basis. She emphasized that community involvement is crucial for the success of public projects and sanitation systems. The new sanitation system has been made transparent, and public cooperation is necessary for its success. MNA Syed Sajid Mehdi praised the Chief Minister’s vision for a cleaner Punjab, saying it’s a model initiative. MPA Mian Saqib Khurshid added that the Chief Minister’s Clean Punjab program is a significant step, with a uniform sanitation system in rural and urban areas. The program has shown notable improvements in sanitation across Punjab, including Vehari.