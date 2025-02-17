Dhi Rani Program unites 58 couples in RYK including two non-Muslims

Rahim Yar Khan - Under the “Dhi Rani” program initiated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 58 couples, including two non-Muslim couples, entered into wedlock in a mass wedding ceremony held in Rahim Yar Khan.

The event’s chief guest, Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, addressed the gathering, emphasizing that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has translated the phrase “Riasat how gi maa’n ke jaisi” into reality. He highlighted that the first phase of Punjab’s largest social welfare initiative, the Dhi Rani Program, has now been successfully completed across 39 districts—from Attock to Rahim Yar Khan—providing marriage support to over 1,400 underprivileged families across the province.

The provincial minister described the Dhi Rani Program as a historic initiative that is positively impacting hundreds of families. He noted that due to this groundbreaking effort by the Chief Minister, Punjab’s daughters will no longer remain unmarried due to financial hardships or the inability to afford dowries.

Criticizing past administrations, Butt remarked that the sacred name of Riyasat-e-Madina had previously been misused for political purposes. He urged critics to witness the joy and relief on the faces of parents at the ceremony, who are now able to fulfill their responsibilities with dignity, supported by the Punjab government and district administration.

Minister Butt further announced that each newlywed couple would receive PKR 100,000 in cash and gifts worth PKR 200,000, courtesy of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The government also arranged wedding attire for the brides and a grand feast for attendees.

The event was attended by members of the National & Punjab Assembly, party leaders, and officials from the district administration, reinforcing the provincial government’s commitment to social welfare and community support.

The Dhi Rani Program is set to continue, with its second phase launching after Ramadan, further expanding support to deserving families across Punjab.