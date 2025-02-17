Disability advocacy meets climate action: Kashaf Alvi speaks out

An interview facilitated by a sign language interpreter.

The door opens at his residence, and Kashaf Alvi greets us with his ever-present, enigmatic smile. There’s an air of quiet confidence about him—one that doesn’t demand attention but naturally commands it. At just 20, this global advocate has already reshaped conversations around inclusivity, disability rights, and climate justice.

Seated across from him in a one-on-one setting and the interpreter, the gravity of his mission contrasts with the warmth in his demeanor. Though deaf, his voice doesn’t just speak—it roars. Articulated through sign language and interpreted with precision, his words are not just heard; they demand action. He doesn’t just share his story; he delivers a call to action, urging the world to listen, learn, and change.

The conversation is not just about him—it’s about the world he envisions, the barriers he’s breaking, and the future he’s determined to shape.

This young, deaf advocate, a resident of the UAE but currently in Islamabad, Pakistan, is en attendant the new chapter that awaits him in May as he begins his undergraduate journey in Dubai. Through sign language interpretation, Kashaf speaks with authority, passion, and an undeniable clarity that draws you in. He’s not here to just tell his story—he’s here to shake the world into action.

Kashaf, let’s start with the basics. Who are you, and what drives you to fight for inclusivity and climate change?

Kashaf Alvi: I am Kashaf Alvi, a Global Shaper with the World Economic Forum, a published author, a columnist – writes for English dailies, a motivational speaker, short film writer, and an actor. I’m also a tech enthusiast. Born deaf, I’ve made silence my strength, and through it, I’ve learned that the most profound change comes from those who are often overlooked.

I am NASA Space Apps Challenge brand Ambassador 2024- Pakistan, Ambassador Includovate and former Ambassador of Pakistan Health Parlieament. I am Inclusive Policy researcher with the honarary title of Pakistan National Peace Delegate at Perrin Center for Policy – University of Virginia.

I advocate for disability inclusivity and climate justice, but my fight is not just for me or those like me—it’s for the 1.3 billion persons with disabilities who are being ignored by policymakers worldwide. That number is not just a statistic—it’s living souls, real people with dreams, hopes, and lives that are affected by every policy decision made. I refuse to stand by while we’re excluded from the solutions that affect us the most.

You’ve been very vocal about the lack of inclusivity in climate policy, especially at COP. How does it feel to see your community overlooked?

Kashaf Alvi: It feels like a slap in the face. You’ve got world leaders sitting in grand rooms making policies that will shape our future, and yet, where are the people who will feel the brunt of those decisions the most? How many persons with disabilities were at the table when these policies were being made? The answer is few, if any.

The issue here is not about creating “special solutions” for disabled people—it’s about making sure we’re considered from the very beginning. The climate crisis impacts us in ways that are more severe, and that must be reflected in every plan, every budget, every law.

Given the importance of the COP conferences, do you think they’re actually achieving their intended goals?

Kashaf Alvi: Let’s be blunt: COP, as it stands, is not enough. It’s not even close. The recent venue itself was inaccessible to so many. How many persons with disabilities were invited to sit at the table and make decisions? How many of us had the opportunity to voice our concerns about the climate crisis that’s already devastating our communities?

The conversations happening at these events should not just be about the environment; they need to be about people—the most vulnerable people. That means persons with disabilities, low-income communities, and those living on the frontlines of this disaster. Anything less is just a waste of time and resources.

Climate change impacts everyone, but you’ve emphasized its unequal burden on vulnerable communities. Can you elaborate on this?

Kashaf Alvi: Absolutely. I hear the cries of our planet, and they are deafening. These cries are not just the winds that howl through empty fields or the waters that rise to swallow homes; they are the silent tears of those who are too often forgotten—those of us with disabilities, persons with determinations.

Climate change does not discriminate. It does not pause to consider the strength of a body or the strength of a mind. But we, the vulnerable, feel its impacts most deeply. When floods ravage the lands we call home, when droughts steal the water we need to survive, when heat waves scorch our skin and our hope—we are left with nowhere to run, no means to escape. Our vulnerabilities become our chains, binding us to the frontlines of this crisis.

I ask you to imagine, just for a moment, what it is like to be in our shoes. Imagine the fear of fleeing rising waters when you cannot see, the terror of trying to survive disaster when you cannot hear, the despair of escaping danger when your body will not move as fast as the earth changes around you and your wheel chair becomes your anchor. This is our reality. We are already battling the tides of inequality, and now we must also battle the tides of a changing climate. Climate change does not discriminate in its devastation, but its impacts are far from equal. For persons with determinations, the barriers are multiplied. For example, imagine navigating a flood without accessible evacuation systems or enduring a heatwave without adaptive technologies.

Consider this: By 2050, climate-induced displacement could force over 1 billion people to flee their homes. Many of these individuals will be persons with disabilities, unable to escape quickly or safely. Meanwhile, 80% of persons with disabilities live in developing countries, where infrastructure and disaster response are already insufficient or not present at all..

These are not just statistics—they are lived realities. And yet, we are often excluded from the policies and planning that could save our lives.

What specific measures can governments take immediately to address the challenges faced by persons with disabilities?

Kashaf Alvi: First, governments must enforce universal accessibility standards for all public spaces, infrastructure, and communication systems. Second, there must be targeted funding for adaptive technologies—things like early warning systems that can alert persons with disabilities in ways they understand. Finally, inclusive education and job training programs are crucial to ensure long-term resilience within our communities.

You’ve mentioned technology as a key enabler. Can you give an example of how it could bridge gaps in inclusion?

Kashaf Alvi: Technology is transformative when used correctly. For instance, during disasters, apps designed with accessibility in mind—like voice-to-text alerts, sign language video broadcasts, or location-specific rescue tools—can mean the difference between life and death for persons with disabilities. But governments and tech developers need to partner to create and deploy such solutions at scale.

What do you want world leaders to do differently when it comes to addressing the needs of persons with disabilities in the climate conversation?

Kashaf Alvi: The question is simple: Why are we still invisible? 1.3 billion persons with disabilities around the world are facing a climate crisis that’s already here—and yet, we’re consistently left out of the policy-making process.

We don’t want to be an afterthought, and we shouldn’t have to fight for a seat at the table. There’s no excuse for this oversight. Leaders need to ask themselves: how can we talk about climate justice and not include those most affected by it? How can you make decisions about our lives without us?

How do you feel about the future for disabled people in the climate crisis?

Kashaf Alvi: The future is bleak if we don’t make changes now. The reality is that people with disabilities are already disproportionately affected by climate change, but if we don’t act urgently, it’s going to get worse. If global leaders don’t take us seriously, the next generation of disabled people will have even fewer options to survive.

That’s not an exaggeration—it’s a fact. I’m not just speaking as an advocate. I’m speaking as a person who’s lived with this reality.

What role do young advocates like yourself play in shaping the future of climate justice and inclusion?

Kashaf Alvi: Young advocates are the heartbeat of change. We’re not afraid to challenge outdated systems, to question the status quo, and to push for innovative solutions. Our role is to bring fresh perspectives, to ensure that the voices of marginalized communities are amplified, and to hold leaders accountable for their commitments.

But our efforts alone aren’t enough. We need allies—in government, in the private sector, and among our peers—to stand with us and amplify our calls for equity and justice.

You’ve accomplished so much already, and you’re about to embark on your undergraduate journey. What drives you to keep pushing forward, despite all the challenges you’ve faced?

Kashaf Alvi: I owe everything to my father-my single parent. He’s been my strength through every setback, every challenge. Because of him, I’ve learned that silence is not a weakness—it’s an opportunity to be heard in different ways.

I dream so big it sometimes terrifies me. I don’t just long for the stars—I want to walk among them. I don’t just admire mountains—I want to conquer their peaks. My legacy will not fade; it will stand for generations to come. This isn’t a metaphor—it’s my truth. History has already proven that persons with disabilities don’t just rise; we help the world rise too. When humanity was on its knees, we stood tall—Einstein reshaped physics, Alan Turing cracked the Enigma, Helen Keller proved determination has no limits, Beethoven composed brilliance in silence, Stephen Hawking unlocked the universe, and Frida Kahlo painted pain into power. We don’t need pity. We don’t need doubt. We just need a chance. Give us that, and watch us change the world—again.

Finally, if you could leave world leaders with one message, what would it be?

Kashaf Alvi: It’s time to wake up. The climate crisis is not just about the environment—it’s about people. It’s about the 1.3 billion persons with disabilities who are living through this crisis right now.

The question isn’t just how you’ll address climate change—it’s how you’ll ensure that no one is left to suffer because they don’t fit your narrow vision of progress.

Let our vulnerability be your call to urgency. Let our determination be your inspiration. For in the fight against climate change, we are all bound together. The survival of the most vulnerable among us will be the true measure of our success.

I leave the world leaders with one final plea: Do not let our silence be mistaken for absence. We are here, we are watching, and we are waiting. The future we deserve is in your hands. Do not let us down.

As the interview concludes, there is a silence in the room. The interviewer, visibly moved, holds back tears and a lump in throat. Kashaf’s message has cut through the noise, delivering a stark reality that cannot be ignored. It’s clear that his journey is far from over—and the world has no choice but to listen him.

In the words of Kashaf Alvi: We are here. We are watching. And we are waiting. Do not let us down.