Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dog show held at Jilani Park

Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  As part of the Horse and Cattle Show 2025, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore organised the All Breed International Dog Show at Jilani Park, here on Sunday. The show showcased 280 dogs from 35 different breeds. The event featured a diverse range of breeds, including German Shepherds, Australian Shepherds, American Bulldogs, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Borzois, and many others. International judges Jeff Horswell and Peter Friedrich oversaw the competition, evaluating the dogs in various categories. In addition to breed competitions, the show included grooming demonstrations, dog nutrition and health awareness sessions, and specialty contests. Winners in different categories were awarded trophies, medals, and gifts. The dog show aimed to promote awareness about pet care while enhancing Pakistan’s soft image globally, particularly among pet enthusiasts worldwide.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025