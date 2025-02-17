Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DPM lauds Pak diaspora’s role in cementing Pak-UK ties

DPM lauds Pak diaspora’s role in cementing Pak-UK ties
OUR STAFF REPORT
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday highlighted the important role of the large Pakistani Diaspora in the promotion of Pakistan-United Kingdom relations.

He was talking to Yasmin Qureshi, Member of British Parliament and Special Envoy of the British Prime Minister, who called on him here. They exchanged views on Pakistan-UK relations, said an official statement. The Deputy Prime Minister also lauded Yasmin Qureshi’s contribution to the bilateral relationship.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1739686717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025