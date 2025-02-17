DPM lauds Pak diaspora’s role in cementing Pak-UK ties

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday highlighted the important role of the large Pakistani Diaspora in the promotion of Pakistan-United Kingdom relations.

He was talking to Yasmin Qureshi, Member of British Parliament and Special Envoy of the British Prime Minister, who called on him here. They exchanged views on Pakistan-UK relations, said an official statement. The Deputy Prime Minister also lauded Yasmin Qureshi’s contribution to the bilateral relationship.