EPA seizes over 13,000 kg banned polythene bags

MULTAN - Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) claimed on Sunday to have seized 13,788 kg plastic shopping bags having thickness less than 75 microns from various parts of the district during the last one week.

Talking to APP, Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar said that a crackdown was launched against the wholesale dealers of shopping/ polythene bags after amendments in the “Production and Consumption of Single Use Plastic Product Regulations 2023”.

He said that two teams were formed for crackdown against the wholesale dealers. Multiple units were sealed and FIRs got registered.

EPA Director General Punjab appreciated the efforts of Multan team and reiterated that polythene bags were a major environmental hazard, and strict action would continue until complete eradication.

He urged the public, shopkeepers, and industrialists to adopt eco-friendly alternatives and comply with environmental laws to avoid severe legal consequences.

The EPA issued a strong warning that those involved in the manufacturing, sale, and transportation of banned polythene bags would face a strict zero-tolerance policy, with even more stringent measures in the coming days, he concluded.

PHP conduct one-day road safety workshop

A one-day road safety workshop was organized at Basti Malook Patrolling Post with active participation of traders, community groups, respected social figures, motivational speakers, and the staff of patrolling post.

SSP Patrolling, Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi, attended the event as the chief guest. He briefed the distinguished guests about community policing and road safety measures.

Addressing the workshop, SSP Patrolling Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi emphasized: “Life is given only once; wear a helmet for the sake of your children.”

During the workshop, certificates of appreciation were distributed among PHP volunteers, road safety ambassadors, and law-abiding citizens. Additionally, helmets were distributed to highlight the importance of road safety.

The event was also attended by DSP Amjad Hussain Khan, In-charge Patrolling Post Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hamza Shakoor, Licensing Branch In-charge Shahzad Sarwar, PRO, and other staff members of Punjab Highway Patrol.