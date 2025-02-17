Extremists won’t be allowed to impose their ideology, says Army Chief

Gen Asim Munir says hostile elements always failed to create a rift between youth and Pak army Balochistan, KP brave people stand like an iron wall against terrorists.

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir has said that Khawarij or extremists would not be allowed to impose their outdated ideology on the country.

“We take pride in our religion, culture, and traditions and will never allow the mischief of Khawarij to impose its outdated ideology on the country,” said the Army Chief this during an interactive session with students of various universities here yesterday.

Gen Asim emphasized the strong bond between the Pakistani people, especially the youth, and the Pakistan Army. He said that the attempts by hostile elements to create a rift between the military and the people have always failed and will continue to fail. As long as the nation, particularly the youth, stands together, the Pakistan Army will never be defeated, he said, adding “We fight like comrades and that ourt most important identity is Pakistan.”

Hitting out at the extremist elements, he said: “What kind of Sharia or religion are these Khawarij talking about? We will never let them impose their outdated ideology on our country.”

He also stated that the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan stand like an iron wall against terrorists.

He highlighted that the Armed Forces are still fighting against terrorists on a daily basis.

The Army Chief said that Islam was the first religion to honour women whether they are mothers, wives, or sisters and questioned: “Who gave the Khawarij authority to take away their (women) rights?”

“No one can take that away. We will never allow such misguided groups to impose their values on our country,” he asserted.

The Army Chief said that the Armed Forces are fighting the chaos caused by the Khawarij, who are misinterpreting Islam and violating its teachings.

“Islam’s directives regarding such elements are very clear, and those who surrender to the state can expect mercy,” he remarked.