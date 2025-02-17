Monday, February 17, 2025
Farooq Sattar accuses PPP of corruption over decades in Sindh govt

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Farooq Sattar has accused the Sindh government of using its 61-year rule as a cover for corruption. Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Farooq stated that constitutional and legal governance is nowhere to be seen in Sindh. He alleged that the Sindh government continues its oppression, injustice, and criminal negligence under the guise of power. He also highlighted the growing menace of the dumper mafia, stating “Earlier, Karachi had a transport mafia; now, the dumper mafia is roaming free. Karachi’s citizens are mercilessly suffering at their hands, and this has been allowed deliberately to provoke unrest. The authorities are not even discussing the arrest of those responsible.”

