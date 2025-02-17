Monday, February 17, 2025
Five killed in Peshawar gun attack

Web Desk
11:31 PM | February 17, 2025
Five people were killed in a targeted gun attack in Peshawar’s Budh Ber area, reportedly over a longstanding enmity. Armed assailants ambushed a vehicle in Mashokhel Khel, Muhallah Fatah Khan Khel, on Sunday night, killing all five occupants and injuring one person.

The victims, all under 40, were identified as Malik Aman, Naheed, Maqsood, Imdad, and Razam Khan. Naheed, son of Hastam, was a policeman. Police believe the attack was an act of revenge against Malik Aman, who had allegedly killed a relative of the attackers in 2005. A case has been registered against three suspects, and raids are underway to arrest them.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Latif Akash, the adopted son of renowned Sindhi poet Dr. Akash Ansari, has confessed to murdering his foster father before setting his house on fire to cover up the crime. Dr. Akash, 69, lost his life in the fire at his Citizen Colony residence on Saturday.

Police revealed that Latif, a drug addict, frequently demanded money from the poet. Investigators are awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports to finalize the case. The suspect’s DNA samples have been collected, and further inquiries are ongoing.

