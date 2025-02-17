Future Fest 2025 honours Pakistan’s rising tech innovators

LAHORE - Future Fest 2025, held at the Expo Centre Lahore from January 24-26, spotlighted Pakistan’s brightest tech minds with the prestigious NICAT Innovation Awards. Organised in collaboration with the National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT), the awards celebrated individuals pioneering groundbreaking advancements across diverse sectors. NICAT underscored its commitment to recognizing ‘exceptional individuals, who have demonstrated groundbreaking innovation, delivered impactful solutions, and made significant contributions to their fields.’ From over 450 aspiring leaders, a distinguished jury panel comprising industry veterans including Muhammad Umar (CEO, Relymert), Mehroz Azam (COO, EjadLabs), Syed Ali Mehdi (CFO, DeafTalk), and Umair Arshad (Founding Member, PEA) handpicked the winners. The NICAT Innovation Awards 2025 recognised the following individuals for their contributions to Pakistan’s tech ecosystem:

• Waleed Najam – Rankistan

• Rana Umar Majeed – Datics AI

• Vikram Kumar – SharkLabs

• Yasir Shaukat – Techleadz

The awards ceremony was graced by Dr Amjad Saqib, renowned development practitioner, philanthropist, and founder of Akhuwat, the world’s largest interest-free microfinance program. Dr Shafqat Ayaz, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology, emphasized the potential benefits of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s involvement in such initiatives. NICAT’s ongoing efforts to support Pakistan’s startup ecosystem through resources, mentorship, and industry connections were a focal point of the event. The collaboration between Future Fest and NICAT underscores a shared vision of fostering innovation in Artificial Intelligence, SaaS, E-commerce, Blockchain, Health, and Finance. Event organisers extended heartfelt congratulations to all award recipients, acknowledging their dedication and impact. Future Fest and NICAT reaffirmed their commitment to nurturing the next generation of tech innovators, solidifying Pakistan’s standing in the global technology landscape.