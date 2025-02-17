Gender disparity in govt jobs continues to be major challenge

Peshawar - The issue of gender disparity in government jobs continues to be a major challenge, with women facing significant barriers to equal opportunities in employment, pay, and career progression.

Despite a series of reforms and policies aimed at promoting gender equality, the representation of women in public sector departments remains strikingly low, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This persistent imbalance is not only a reflection of systemic inequalities but also a manifestation of broader societal issues, such as illiteracy, population growth, and cultural norms, that continue to restrict women’s full participation in the workforce.

Government jobs, which offer stable and prestigious career opportunities in Pakistan, span a wide range of sectors, from administration to public health, law enforcement, education, and the social sector. However, despite making up almost half of the country’s population, women account for only 5% of the federal government’s civilian workforce — a figure that falls far below international standards.

According to a report by the Pakistan Public Administration Research Centre (PPARC) from the Establishment Division, out of over 1.2 million employees in the federal government, only 49,508 are women, including those in autonomous bodies and corporations.

This figure represents a modest 6.09% increase from the previous year, indicating slow progress in narrowing the gender gap. Moreover, a 10% employment quota for women in federal government jobs, including the Civil Superior Services (CSS), has yet to yield substantial improvements.

While some provinces, notably Punjab and Sindh, have made incremental gains, the gender gap persists, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where societal and cultural barriers are deeply entrenched.

The distribution of female employees across Pakistan shows a clear regional disparity, with Punjab contributing the largest share of female government employees. These statistics highlight the uneven progress made in different regions, where traditional gender roles, especially in areas like KP and former FATA, continue to discourage women from pursuing professional careers, especially in fields like police, forestry, irrigation, mining, minerals, excise, and taxation.

Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem Khattak, a former economics department chairman at the University of Peshawar, emphasized that social, cultural, and institutional factors continue to drive gender disparity in government jobs in KP. He pointed out that in areas like KP’s former FATA, societal norms dictate that women prioritize family over professional aspirations. These expectations have not only limited educational opportunities for women but also restricted their career choices, including those that could lead to government employment.

In addition, he stated that the lack of market-oriented education and limited technical training for women further compounds the challenge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite policies aimed at increasing female participation in government, such as the employment quota, women often find it difficult to get promotions or career advancement due to red tape. Furthermore, unfavorable treatment in the workplace, along with a lack of mentorship and support networks, discourages long-term female participation in government jobs, especially in tribal and conservative areas of KP.

“Efforts to address gender inequality in government jobs must begin with the promotion of girls’ education, especially in the tribal societies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said Ikhtiar Wali Khan, the PML-N spokesman.

He argued that the root cause of the gender gap in government employment lies in the lack of access to higher education for girls, particularly in rural and tribal areas, which needs to be countered through online education.

Despite government efforts to improve education, he claimed that millions of students in KP remain out of school, and educational institutions are often understaffed, particularly in terms of female teachers in the province.

Senior lawyer Malik Ashfaq Khan stressed that the 1973 constitution guaranteed the right of every citizen to pursue any profession, including those traditionally dominated by men, such as defense, law enforcement, police, and politics.

He said that reserved seats for women in national and provincial assemblies are a step toward ensuring female representation, but more needs to be done to ensure equal opportunities for women in government jobs.

Dr Riffat Sardar, Chairperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women, acknowledged the pace of progress in addressing gender disparity in government jobs in the country, highlighting ongoing efforts to improve women’s participation in both the public and private sectors, as government reforms have started to yield results.

She referred to various policies introduced by the government to address gender inequality, including the National Gender Policy (2002) and the Women’s Empowerment Package (2017), the increase in the women’s quota in federal government jobs, including CSS and Parliament, and the increase in the BISP stipend to Rs13,500 this year to facilitate nearly one million BISP beneficiaries in educating their children.

She said these initiatives aim to increase female representation in government jobs through quotas and leadership development programs, as well as ensuring a gradual increase in female participation in the judiciary, police, and other administrative roles. She underlined the need for the promotion of online education to encourage girls to pursue higher studies, which is imperative for creating jobs for educated women.

Khaliqur Rehman, KP Minister, noted that the government is actively encouraging women to compete with men through various competitive exams like KPPSC and ETEA. He said family-friendly policies, such as flexible working hours, paid parental leave, and childcare facilities, are being ensured to facilitate working women in KP.

Despite significant progress, experts said a multifaceted approach is required to achieve gender equality in government employment by tackling systemic barriers, changing societal attitudes toward women’s work, and implementing policies that ensure women not only have equal access to government jobs but also opportunities to thrive in leadership positions.