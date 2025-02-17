Government to restructure Utility Stores, launch agricultural reforms

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has announced plans to restructure and revive the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to enhance its efficiency and service delivery.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he stated that sugar would be sold at ₹130 per kilogram during Ramadan to provide relief to the public.

He also highlighted key initiatives in the agricultural sector, emphasizing that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif are committed to its development. As part of these efforts, the Green Punjab Program has been launched in Cholistan to introduce modern technology and improve agricultural productivity.

The government aims to bring transformative changes to both the retail and agricultural sectors, ensuring better access to essential commodities and sustainable farming practices.